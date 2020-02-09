Ne-Yo's wife apparently responds after the wedding ring is removed amid split rumors

%MINIFYHTML2365b858ab304447d8c46071133a66ea11% %MINIFYHTML2365b858ab304447d8c46071133a66ea12%

Crystal Smith and one of her friends make a joke about the & # 39; pinky ring & # 39; Shortly after her singing husband takes off her wedding ring and puts it on her little finger.

Ne yoCrystal Smith's wife seemed not to bother despite rumors that her marriage fell apart. She was singing and dancing while hanging out with her friends at the Sugar Factory in Atlanta.

At one point, she asked one of her friends about the next Valentine's Day and he responded by showing her pinky ring before they laughed and laughed at her inner joke.

The Internet quickly assumed that it was his response to Ne-Yo by removing his wedding ring. In a different video, the singer was seen putting the ring on his little finger and dancing a song with lyrics: "She returned my wedding ring, I turned it into a pinky ring."

When the video went viral, Crystal's friend tried to minimize it. "I imagine all the time! I'm just showing off my new pinky ring! My sister isn't even angry, she loves her baby daddy! Neyo is still my brother! Hiiiii," said the friend.

Crystal is rumored to leave Ne-Yo and plans to file for divorce after it is revealed that he is no longer following him on Instagram and has removed all of his photos from his account. He also hinted at his rocky marriage on Instagram Stories. She wrote: "What is not mine is not my problem" and "Do not confuse & # 39; have fun & # 39; and & # 39; be happy & # 39; two different things".

He also posted a photo of his photo shoot with Ne-Yo, but chose the one that did not have the singer. "It takes grace to be kind in cruel situations … and you can't buy that," captioned the lonely photo.

Ne-Yo and Crystal, a former adult movie star, share two children. They got engaged in 2015 after their separation from Monyetta Shaw, the mother of their other two children.

Ne-Yo and Moyetta almost married in 2013, but suspended him only two months before his wedding. During their relationship, she tied the tube after giving birth to her second child and he agreed to undergo a vasectomy.

However, he never did. He, instead, hit Crystal. After they made their relationship public, one of his smoking videos leaked but did not prevent him from marrying her.