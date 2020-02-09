Naxal kills villager in Chhattisgarh on suspicion of police informant

Some locals saw on Sunday the body of a man lying on the Mangnar road, below the area of ​​the Barsoor police station. (Image for representation: PTI)

Naxals killed a villager on suspicion of being a police informant in the Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh, a police official said on Sunday.

Some locals saw on Sunday morning the body of a man lying on the Mangnar road below the area of ​​the Barsoor police station and informed the police, the official said.

Police found brochures and pamphlets at the place where the Aamdai area committee of the illegal CPI (Maoist) claimed responsibility for the murder and identified the deceased as Dashram, a resident of the village of Kokernar in Dantewada, the official said. .

"Prima facie, the man was killed," the official said, adding that a search was being conducted to locate the unidentified assailants.