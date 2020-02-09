Nathan Aspinall reaches nine darts along the way to the title of Players Championship 2 | Darts news

%MINIFYHTML9b6b717bc91839b4136476a92234f0c011% %MINIFYHTML9b6b717bc91839b4136476a92234f0c012%

Nathan Aspinall produced an amazing display to get his fourth senior PDC title in the Players Championship 2 at Barnsley on Sunday.

The world No. 8 Aspinall, who was inspired throughout the day, reached a final of nine darts and averaged 117.5 in his 6-4 victory in the quarterfinals over Peter Wright.

An incredible competition between Aspinall and Wright produced a combined average of 115.59, the highest combined average recorded in the history of the PDC.

Aspinall, who recovered from 5-3 to beat Keegan Brown 6-5 in the last 32, followed his triumph in the quarterfinals with his third-ton average more of the day in laundering Gabriel Clemens 7-0 in the semifinal. .

The UK Open and the US Masters champion, Aspinall, continued their brilliant form in a Premier League final with Gerwyn Price, where he stayed with an 8-3 winner against the Welshman to claim his second ProTour title .

"I never threw darts like that, in the last two hours of the game I felt I wasn't going to fail," said Aspinall delightedly.

"Throwing such a large average against the world champion makes it even more special."

"This weekend I felt brilliant and defeated some quality players, I am very happy to win my second ProTour title."

"I'm still in cloud nine to be in the Premier League. I'm still new to this game, I'm still learning."

"I know what I can do and I want to show it more consistently."

The second of the 30 player championship events in 2020 also saw the finals of nine darts hit by Keegan Brown and Scott Baker, which made him five perfect legs on the first weekend of the new season.

Canadian Jeff Smith, who reached the final of the Player Championship 1 on Saturday, continued his impressive return to ProTour after an absence of seven years to reach the last 16.

Two-time BDO champion Scott Waites also reached the final stage of 16, along with newcomer Jason Lowe.

The Stockport native is looking to have a great 2020

Players Championship Two, Sunday February 9

Last 16

Jamie Hughes 6-5 Michael van Gerwen

Gabriel Clemens 6-4 James Wade

Peter Wright 6-2 José De Sousa

Nathan Aspinall 6-3 Jason Lowe

Ross Smith 6-1 Scott Waites

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-5 Jeff Smith

Gerwyn Price 6-5 Michael Smith

Mickey Mansell 6-2 Kirk Shepherd

Quarter finals

Gabriel Clemens 6-2 Jamie Hughes

Nathan Aspinall 6-4 Peter Wright

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-4 Ross Smith

Gerwyn Price 6-0 Mickey Mansell

Semifinals

Nathan Aspinall 7-0 Gabriel Clemens

Gerwyn Price 7-4 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Final

Nathan Aspinall 8-3 Gerwyn Price

Premier League coverage continues on Thursday, February 13 in Nottingham at 7 p.m. Sky Sports Action.

