Natalie Portman wears a cape with the names of the directors rejected by the Oscars upon arrival at the awards

The Academy Award-winning actress, Natalie Portman, arrived on Oscar Sunday with a Dior cape that had been embroidered with the names of the directors who were rejected by the awards ceremony.

When asked why she had the names of the director of & # 39; Little Women & # 39 ;, Greta Gerwig, Lulu Wang of The Farewell and others, sewn to her cape, Portman, who won as best actress in the film 2010 & # 39; Black Swan & # 39 ;, said he wanted to recognize women in a "subtle,quot; way.

The category of best director of the Academy Awards was dominated by men for the 87th time in the 92-year history of the ceremony.

The five candidates for this year's best director announced on Monday were Martin Scorsese for & # 39; The Irishman & # 39 ;, Todd Phillips for & # 39; Joker & # 39 ;, Sam Mendes for & # 39; 1917, & # 39 ; Quentin Tarantino for & # 39; Once Upon a Time in Hollywood & # 39; and Bong Joon-ho for & # 39; Parasite. & # 39;

Portman is seen on the red carpet of his Dior cape, with the names of the directors sewn along the crotch of a flap

The names of the director of & # 39; Little Women & # 39 ;, Greta Gerwig, & # 39; Lulu Wang of & # 39; The Farewell & # 39; and others were sewn into gold thread

Sewn in the crotch of Natalie Portman's Dior cape at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards there were the names of the directors who were rejected at the ceremony

In addition to Gergwig and Wang being off the list of nominations, other rejected women included Melina Matsoukas, director of & # 39; Queen & Slim & # 39 ;, Kasi Lemmons, who directed & # 39; Harriet & # 39 ;.

Lorene Scafaria, who directed @Hustlers & # 39;), Marielle Heller, director of & # 39; A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood & # 39; and Alma Har & # 39; el, who directed & # 39; Honey Boy & # 39 ;.

While Portman wore his outfit to highlight the contributions women have made to Hollywood that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was overlooking, Issa Rae, who was announcing the Oscar nominees, excavated the Academy during the broadcast, saying & # 39; congratulations to those men after noticing Gerwig's rebuff.

An online platform also promised to shed light on those rebuffed at the Oscars by using the advertising breaks of the ceremony to celebrate the directors.

Natlie Portman poses with her husband Benjamin Millepied on the red carpet of the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on Sunday. Portman wears an embroidered Dior cape with the names of the directors rejected by this year's awards ceremony.

Portman had taken off his cloak when he appeared on stage during the ceremony with actor Timothee Chalamet of the television drama & # 39; Homeland & # 39;

The nonprofit Give Her a Break initiative has launched the online portal for the live broadcast of Oscar, which automatically plays trailers of films directed by women during commercial breaks.

The initiative was born out of frustration over the absence of women in the category of best director, which this year celebrates a group of exclusively male nominees, with the website that includes phrases like & # 39; You stole our Oscars, so we stole your Ads & # 39 ;.

It comes after several stars used their speeches at award ceremonies to talk about diversity in the industry, including Joaquin Phoenix, who spoke on the subject at the BAFTA on Sunday night.

