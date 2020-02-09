More than 900 dead in China due to coronavirus outbreak | Coronavirus outbreak news

%MINIFYHTMLa86e36b9fdd91e44b77a5e9bb75876ef11% %MINIFYHTMLa86e36b9fdd91e44b77a5e9bb75876ef12%

More than 900 people have died in mainland China because of the coronavirus that emerged in the central city of Wuhan at the end of last year with the World Health Organization (WHO) deploying a team in the country to investigate the outbreak.

The National Health Commission of China reported that there were 97 new deaths from the virus on February 9, which led to the death toll on the continent to 908, most of which are located in Wuhan and the surrounding province of Hubei.

A total of 40,171 infections have been confirmed throughout the country.

At least 25 countries have confirmed cases and several nations have evacuated their citizens from Hubei. Major airlines have suspended flights to and from China in an attempt to stop the spread.

With more cases discovered worldwide WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also noted that there were "worrying cases,quot; of virus spread among people without a history of travel to China. He urged countries to prepare for the possible arrival of the infection, but urged people to remain calm.

There have been two deaths outside of mainland China: one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines.

Monday February 10

WHO expresses concern about the virus among people without a history of travel to China

The head of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said there were "disturbing cases,quot; of coronavirus among people who had no history of traveling to China and urged all countries to prepare for the possible arrival of the virus.

"The detection of a small number of cases may indicate a more generalized transmission in other countries; in short, we may only be seeing the tip of the iceberg," Tedros said in a series of tweets Monday morning.

Announcing that an advanced team for an international expert mission led by WHO to China and led by Dr. Bruce Aylward, a "veteran of past public health emergencies,quot; was heading to the country, he urged countries to share their knowledge About the virus with the agency. in real time and to keep calm.

I reiterate my appeal to all countries to share what they know about # 2019nCoV in real time with @WHO. I reiterate my call to calm. I reiterate my call to solidarity: human, financial and scientific solidarity. Any violation of solidarity is a victory for the virus. – Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) February 9, 2020

