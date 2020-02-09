Moon Angell supposedly moved from the bounty hunter's house

After a lot of confusion about the status of the relationship with the heir, Moon Angell moved out of the house of Dog the Bounty Hunter. There is no bad blood between the two friends.

Moon Angell was friends with Beth Chapman, who moved to help Dog cope with the death of his wife. The bounty hunter wore his heart on his sleeve after losing his wife to cancer and many people were worried about whether it would be damaged or not.

On the show, Dog talked about why he can't be alone because of suicidal thoughts.

He revealed: "I've only been alone while showering and I had to run without a towel because I can't be alone right now." That's when I start thinking about things. I want to take a God, a pill for such bad pain. I feel that if he did something to me at this time and died suicidal and came to heaven and said & # 39; Hello, honey & # 39 ;, and she would say: & # 39; You … Why would you do that? & # 39; She says: "Wow, you are here." I will say: "Of course I am here." You left me. I'm here. "So, am I obligated to do that?"

In an episode of Dr. Oz's show, Dog and Moon were sincere about their friendship. He even proposed marriage, but it turns out it was not real.

Now that the star of reality is no longer a risk to himself, Angell sees that his work is done.

According to TMZ, Moon packed his things (which were infamously placed where Beth's clothes used to be) and left.

However, she will stay in Colorado in case Dog needs her help again.

Hopefully, now that Moon is outside her stepmother's house, baby Lyssa can repair her relationship with her father.

