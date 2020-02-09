Mom and her six children died in the tragedy of the house fire despite the attempts of injured dad to save them

A mother and her six children died in a devastating fire that devastated her home in Mississippi.

The seriously injured father of the children managed to escape the fire in Clinton, which broke out early Saturday after he tried in vain to rescue his children and his mother, The Clarion Ledger reported.

The Hinds County coroner identified the victims as Brittany Presley, 33, and her children Landon, 15; Lane, 13; Lawson, 12, Grayson, six; Malcom, four; and Felicity, one.

The father of the family, who has not yet been named, was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, burns, cuts and bruises.

I was worried and worried. I didn't want to leave the scene. He was very worried about his family & # 39; & # 39 ;, said Clinton City spokesman Mark Jones.

WJTV reported that Ms. Presley was a second grade teacher at the Reuben B. Myers Canton School of Arts and Sciences in the local area. His son, Malcolm, was a Pre-K student at school.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but foul play is not suspected.

Scroll down to watch the video

Mississippi's mother, Brittany Presley, 33, and her six children were killed in a house fire in Clinton early Saturday morning. Her husband managed to escape the fire after trying in vain to rescue his wife and children. He is currently recovering in the hospital.

The images show the charred remains after the flames swept the house in the middle of the night. The father was the only survivor of the fire who claimed the lives of his six children and his mother.

Facebook photos show that the Presley clan seemed incredibly close to each other, often picnics and bike rides together.

Photographs taken last year show Brittany Presley in the hospital after giving birth to her daughter, Felicity.

Meanwhile, heartbreaking images captured after the fire and show children's clothing between ashes and charred remains.

As the news spread through Clinton's small community on Saturday morning, tributes were received for the united family.

Family member Erica Mitchell Nero wrote on Facebook: “ My family will never be the same without them, all this is too much to understand right now. I lost my only sister and all my nephews and only niece & # 39 ;.

A neighbor paid tribute to the family when he told WLBT3 that they were "very good people,quot; whose deaths left the whole neighborhood distressed.

Brittany Presley, 33, and a six-year-old mother, appears with her husband in a recent Facebook photo. He is the only survivor of the fire that killed the other seven inside the house.

Happy family: Facebook photos show that the Presley clan seemed incredibly close, often picnics and bike trips together

Baby Felicity appears in a recent Facebook capture with her father. The one-year-old girl and her five older brothers perished in the house fire on Saturday night

Heartbreaking images captured after the fire and show the children's clothes between ashes and charred remains.

"I have known these children since they moved to this neighborhood and were very good friends," he said.

& # 39; The children were very friendly and the whole neighborhood is distraught. It is devastating. It is heartbreaking & # 39;

The Clinton Public School District issued a statement saying services would be available to all students and teachers affected by the deaths.

& # 39; Clinton is a very close community and this loss is devastating for our entire school family. As students and employees return on Monday, counseling services will be available at each campus for anyone who needs support.

& # 39; We will also work with community partners to share information about events and activities to support the family. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this time of loss & # 39 ;.

Photographs taken last year show Brittany Presley in the hospital after giving birth to her daughter, Felicity.

The elementary school teacher Brittany and her husband had been together for almost two decades and were raising six children together

The State Fire Chief has been called to lead the fire investigation.

It was said that the entire neighborhood was distraught after the tragedy in Clinton, Mississippi.

The fire broke out around 12:30 on Saturday morning at Old Vicksburg Road and Hobby Farm Road, Jeff Blackledge, said Clinton fire chief.

The State Fire Chief has been called to lead the investigation. The cause of the fire is not believed to be known, but foul play is not suspected, WLBT3 reported. The age of the house, which was built in 1951, may have been a factor.

Firefighters with four fire trucks and a ladder truck fought for about 45 minutes to control the fire.

The images show the charred remains after the flames crossed the building

Clinton residents have paid tribute to the victims, who have been described as "very good people,quot;