Mobile Internet exploded in Kashmir in view of the anniversary of the death of Afzal Guru, restored later

Police filed a FIR against the banned JKLF on Saturday for calling a strike on the anniversary of Afzal Guru's death. (Image for representation: PTI)

Authorities took mobile internet services in Kashmir on Sunday as a precaution to avoid any public order situation on the seventh anniversary of the death of the convict of the attack by Parliament, Mohammad Afzal Guru, authorities said.

Mobile internet services were suspended early in the morning when authorities stopped violence in the valley in view of a bandh call given by separatist teams, authorities said.

Services were restored at night, officials added.

The authorities had restored 2G Internet services in Kashmir on January 25, more than five months after all communication facilities in the valley were broken following the repeal of Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5 of last year.

J,amp;K police filed a FIR on Saturday against the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) banned for calling a strike on the anniversary of Guru's death.

Afzal Guru was hanged in 2013 within the Tihar Prison in Delhi for his role in the attack on Parliament in December 2001.

Police summoned two journalists for reporting the press release from JKLF, which had called the strike on Sunday and Tuesday, the anniversary of the death of the team's founder, Mohammad Maqbool Bhat.

The journalists were fired after five hours of interrogation.

Mohammad Maqbool Bhat was hanged and buried inside Tihar prison in 1984.

Meanwhile, normal life was affected in the valley due to the strike, officials said.

Markets and commercial establishments remained closed, while public transport remained largely off the roads, officials added.

There were no reports of any adverse incident from anywhere in the valley, officials said.