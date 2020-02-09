Min Woo Lee and Hee Young Park win big wins in Geelong | Golf news





Min Woo Lee got his first title in the European Circuit

Min Woo Lee won another victory at the Vic Open for his family when he claimed his first title in the European Circuit with a two-shot victory at Geelong.

Lee kept his nervousness under the intense pressure of a quick Ryan Ryan while emulating his older sister, Minjee, although he was only 17 when he won the ladies crown as an amateur in 2014.

Minjee, who doubled with another victory two years ago, was two blows from a tiebreaker at the LPGA Tour event that Hee Young Park finally won in the fourth tiebreaker hole after he finished tied at the top with compatriots Hye-Jin Choi and So Yeon Ryu.

Lee kept his nerves under the pressure of Ryan Fox

The strong breeze that shook many fields on Saturday returned for the last day at the 13th Beach Golf Club, which Lee started with a three-stroke lead after his last hole eagle in the third round.

The 21-year-old, who only made his nineteenth start in the European Circuit, realized the conditions and his inexperience when the ideal start began on Sunday, contributing birdie at the beginning and adding a good four in the long second before picking up Another little bird in the room.

With his closest rivals struggling overnight to maintain their challenges, Lee was content to overcome the pairs and did 10 straight before breaking the race with a birdie in the 15th, although a look at the leaderboard would have alerted to the presence of Zorro.

The highly successful New Zealander, son of All Blacks legend Grant Fox, emerged as a serious threat after catching four birdies and an eagle in the room, and Fox increased the pressure even more when he hit a delicious second to four feet in the last and hit the putt for his second round eagle.

Fox's 64 phantom-free set a test goal in the clubhouse at 17 under par, and Lee then chose an inopportune moment to drop his first shot of the day when a ghost in the penultimate hole saw his advantage cut off at a single stroke. when he reached the 18th shirt.

But Lee refused to buckle up and threw an excellent kick before cutting his second to 12 feet and safely twice for the winning birdie with his older sister cheering from the bench, with a 68 for a winning score of 19 under par.

Fox made two eagles in his final 64

"I'm very proud of the way I played," said Lee. "I thought that entering had a very good opportunity because I was playing very well, but I think I was impressed with the game all this week. I hope to have more of these throughout my career."

"I felt really comfortable just because if I did exactly the same thing I did yesterday, I felt quite difficult to stop. I started very hot through the door and I felt quite comfortable those last holes. I got a little nervous, but I am very proud of the way i finished.

"I hit so well that it would give me nine out of 10 for hitting the ball this week. I was pretty calm until the last hole, but I wasn't nervous, just a little on tiptoe. But it's a pair five, directly in favor of the wind, the ball it's not going to bend much from the tee, so I put a line there and had it in the bag from there. "

Hee Young Park won the LPGA Tour title only months after she considered leaving it

Lee had a long wait for the presentation of the trophy after the LPGA Tour event went to a three-way tiebreaker, with Park, Choi and Ryu, all ended up tied at the top in the eighth below with the Lioness Maguire of Ireland missing out on a single shot, while overnight leader, Ayean Cho, was knocked out with an 81.

With the trio playing the 18th repeatedly, Ryu was eliminated when he couldn't match the birds of his rivals in the second extra hole, and the tournament was decided two holes later when Choi got into trouble from the tee and then got his third in a fog, taking six shots just to get to the green.

Park's safe pair was enough to capture her third victory on the LPGA Tour, and her first dish in six and a half years, and arrived only a few months after she considered leaving the game after losing her card.

"Last year was the worst year of my life and I had to go to qualification school and I was going to stop playing golf because I thought there were no more games in my mind," Park said. "Then I did Q School and had the opportunity to play another year this year."