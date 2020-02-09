Miley Cyrus, Dennis Quaid cover the doors for the 50th anniversary of the & # 39; Morrison Hotel & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLcf0764e664d1c06dbcdc2fa2f7493dd411% %MINIFYHTMLcf0764e664d1c06dbcdc2fa2f7493dd412%

The success creator of & # 39; Wrecking Ball & # 39; and the actor of & # 39; Midway & # 39; They joined rock guitarist Robby Krieger on stage at The Sunset Marquis in Los Angeles to celebrate the milestone.

Miley Cyrus Y Dennis Quaid United The doors legend Robby krieger on stage on Saturday, February 8 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the band's iconic album, "Morrison Hotel."

The stars gathered at The Sunset Marquis in Los Angeles to celebrate the project on the eve of their half century at a party organized jointly by fashion designer John Varvatos, where Krieger and the Tangier Blues Band made with a lot of special guests.

Cyrus made an unannounced appearance, along with the producer. Andrew Watt, to cover "Roadhouse Blues", while they also delivered a version of "Back Door Man".

British musicians The props they shared their opinion on "Riders on the Storm", and Quaid approached "L.A. Woman", while other artists included Gary Clark Jr., Michael Bolton, and the Eagles of Death Metal.

The party also marked the 20th anniversary of the Morrison Hotel Gallery in Los Angeles, where photographer Henry Diltz captured the famous 1969 image of "The Doors," which would become the cover of the innovative 1970 album.

The heads of the locals paid tribute to the occasion with the launch of a new exhibition with strange shots of the makeshift photo shoot.