Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a double date with J.Lo and A-Rod

Also in their actual exit announcement, Harry and Meghan said they would "work to be financially independent." After conversations with the Duke and other family members in the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth II and Buckingham Palace announced an agreement on the future of the couple, saying they can no longer use their RHS titles, they will no longer receive public funds, but they could get an allowance from Harry’s father, Prince carlos, and you would have to return the money spent on the renovation of your home in the United Kingdom.

It is speculated that Harry and Meghan will be able to earn tens of thousands, if not millions of dollars, of public speaking commitments once their status as non-superior royalty members goes into effect this spring. It has not been confirmed if and how much they were paid for their participation in the JPMorgan event, where Harry delivered a speech. the sunday time They reported that they reportedly earned $ 1 million for their joint appearance.

It has also been speculated that the duchess could revive her entertainment career, while her husband can further boost his; Harry and Oprah Winfrey they are producing a new series of mental health for Apple TV +, and last summer, the Duke of Sussex was captured by the camera to make possible voiceovers to the CEO of Disney Bob Iger Y The Lion King director Jon Favreau at the premiere of reboot in London. At the event, Meghan and Harry also met another "real,quot; Hollywood couple: Beyoncé Y Jay Z.

And speaking of Hollywood, Meghan and Harry would have rejected an invitation to present the Best Film award in the Oscar 2020 Awards, which is broadcast live on Sunday from Hollywood, according to HI! magazine.

"They were honored by the request, but rejected the invitation," a source told the media.

Neither Meghan nor Harry have attended an Oscar ceremony. His brother Prince William and wife Kate MiddletonThey have made official royal appearances at the annual US British Academy Film Awards, or BAFTA, the UK equivalent to the Oscars.

Meanwhile, the Queen asked Harry and Meghan to join the rest of the royal family for the Commonwealth service at Westminster Abbey on March 9.sunday time He said, adding that the couple is expected to arrive in the United Kingdom with Archie for a final round of official commitments before returning to Canada.

—Jessica Finn Report