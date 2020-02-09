Mayawati attacks the Congress for the visit to the temple of Ramdas, Priyanka Gandhi defends

The secretary general of the Congress, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, responded on Sunday to the affirmation of the supreme Mayawati of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the leaders of the Congress are visiting the temple of Sant Ravidas only for their vested interests.

Priyanka Gandhi said he visited the temple because he has faith in the teachings of Ravidas that talk about equality.

Speaking in Mayawati's tweet, Priyanka Gandhi said: "I don't know what Mayawati has said, but I have full faith in Sant Ravidas. He has always talked about equality."

When addressing a meeting in the town of Seer Govardhanpur, the birthplace of Sant Ravidas, on Sunday afternoon, Priyanka Gandhi said: "It is very important to carry forward the teachings of Sant Ravidas at the time when there is violence and hate in society,quot;. I used to talk about equality and say that Ram and Rahim are one. We must learn from him and his message of equality. "

Priyanka Gandhi spent more than an hour in the Temple of Sant Ravidas with the head of the state party, Ajay Lallu, the leader of the congressional legislative party, Aradhna Mishra, and other high-ranking members of the state leadership.

Priyanka Gandhi also greeted Bhim's army chief, Chandrashekhar, during a roadshow in the Seer Govardhan area.

Ajay Lallu said that Priyanka Gandhi was willing to visit the birthplace of Sant Ravidas for a long time, therefore, his visit should not be considered politically.

When posting a statement on Twitter on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti, Mayawati said: "The BJP, Congress and other parties showed no respect for Sant Ravidas Ji during his regime. After being out of power and fulfilling their vested interests, they are performing theatrical visiting temples and places. It is important to be careful. "

"The BSP is the only party that has respected Sant Ravidas during its regimes. However, rival parties are trying to put an end to it, which is very condemnable," Mayawati said.