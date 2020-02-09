Matt Bellamy's wife, Elle Evans, shivers her belly while announcing the pregnancy

%MINIFYHTML3121b2803e811cb1e82d80dea2f8cf5b11% %MINIFYHTML3121b2803e811cb1e82d80dea2f8cf5b12%

Instagram

The 30-year-old model takes to Instagram to announce that she and the leader of Muse, who is already the father of son Bingham Hawn, expect their first child together.

Up News Info –

Matt Bellamy He will be a father once more. On Sunday February 9, the Muse The leader's wife, Elle Evans, turned to her Instagram account to offer a first look at her belly when she announced that the two are waiting for their first child together.

In its publication, the 30-year-old model shared a maternity photo of her posing with her rocker husband who was captured resting her hand on her growing belly. She put on a pink blush dress while he rocked a striped shirt. "Our little family is growing … and also my belly," he wrote in the caption.

%MINIFYHTML3121b2803e811cb1e82d80dea2f8cf5b13% %MINIFYHTML3121b2803e811cb1e82d80dea2f8cf5b14%

<br />

%MINIFYHTML3121b2803e811cb1e82d80dea2f8cf5b15% %MINIFYHTML3121b2803e811cb1e82d80dea2f8cf5b16%

The model stands out for its appearance in Robin ThickeThe music video "Blurred Lines" also posted another photo on Instagram Story. She saw her and her 41-year-old leading husband sharing a kiss in the same place she shared the first click. "Our best kept secret since September," disclosed more information about her pregnancy along with the publication.

This next baby with Elle will be Matt's second son. The rocker "Uprising" is already the father of an 8-year-old son, Bingham Hawn Bellamy, whom he shares with his ex-fiancee. Kate Hudson. I was committed to him "Almost famous"actress for three years before resigning in 2014.

After his separation from Kate, Matt dated Elle for two years before committing to 2017. Almost two years later, in August 2019, he married the model who is 12 years younger than him. By sharing his picturesque ceremony for the first time, he simply captioned his Instagram post, "Mr. and Mrs. Bellamy."

<br />

Elle, meanwhile, offered a longer note about his big day. In his own post, he wrote: "HUSBAND AND WIFE! The expression of my face in this photo is my permanent mood for the last 3 days and until the end of time! I can't wait to see and share the rest of the photos !!!!!! How fucking handsome is my husband though, srsly! "