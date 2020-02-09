Match report – Verona 2 – 1 Juventus

%MINIFYHTMLf007c78776bb08157809424649b61e3011% %MINIFYHTMLf007c78776bb08157809424649b61e3012%





Cristiano Ronaldo scored for tenth consecutive game of the league

%MINIFYHTMLf007c78776bb08157809424649b61e3013% %MINIFYHTMLf007c78776bb08157809424649b61e3014%

Hellas Verona caused great discomfort when he came from behind to beat the leaders of Serie A Juventus 2-1, inflicting a third defeat of the season in the Italian champions.

%MINIFYHTMLf007c78776bb08157809424649b61e3015% %MINIFYHTMLf007c78776bb08157809424649b61e3016%

Cristiano Ronaldo set a new Juventus record by scoring in a tenth consecutive league game to put visitors ahead in the Marc Antonio Antóngo Bentegodi stadium after 65 minutes.

However, Ivan Jurics' side stunned the visitors when Fabio Borini hit a tie before a late penalty by substitute Giampaolo Pazzini completed the return.

Juve remains at the top of the table with 54 points, but Inter Milan will tie with them if they beat AC Milan on Sunday, and Lazio, who is in third place, will go one point higher if he wins in Parma.

Verona climbed to sixth place with 34 points, extending its unbeaten streak to eight games.

"What we have to realize is that you should not take it for granted to win," Juve coach Maurizio Sarri said. DAZN.

"We have to work harder, get dirty when necessary and not rest on our laurels."

"This team is used to winning comfortably in recent years and we have to keep in mind that we cannot waste points."

Previously, Moreno Longo's debut as Torino the coach ended in defeat when his team was defeated 3-1 by Sampdoria.

Walter Mazzarri separated from Torino earlier this week after a series of four consecutive losses.

However, Longo could not change the course since the opening double of the second half of Simone Verdi was canceled by a double of Gastón Ramírez, before Armando Izzo was expelled, since he granted a penalty that was converted by Fabio Quagliarella .

Atlético returns to the winning forms

Atletico Madrid He finished a streak of five games in all competitions without a victory with a narrow 1-0 victory at home for Pomegranate in La Liga on Saturday, inspired by Captain Koke.

Koke starred in his return to Atlético de Madrid

The midfielder was making his first appearance in the league since mid-December and wasted little time in causing an impact on his team in difficulties, setting Angel Correa to score the only goal of the game in the sixth minute.

Atlético felt comfortable in the first half, but began to suffer in the second half and a world-class save from goalkeeper Jan Oblak was needed to prevent Granada's Granada Soldier from leveling the situation.

The victory led Atlético to fourth place in the standings with 39 points after 23 games, 10 behind the Real Madrid leader, who played with Osasuna on Sunday.

Payet wins it for Marseille

Marseilles He consolidated second place in Ligue 1 when Dimitri Payet's strike in the second half gave them a 1-0 victory over the Toulouse team on Saturday.

Dimitri Payet found the network for OM

Payet connected six minutes in the second half to put Marseille in 49 points in 24 games, beating leaders Paris Saint-Germain, who receives Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday, by nine points.

Third place Stade Rennais are eight points behind OM after a goalless draw at home by Brest.

Toulouse, which has suffered 17 losses in the league this season, has 13 points.

Marseille had to wait to open the scoring for a determined team from Toulouse at the Stadium Velodrome, but Payet broke the deadlock in the 51st minute with a frizzled effort of 25 meters.

It was the eighth goal of the season of Payet in the league.

The Provencal team, which was once again helped by an excellent performance by goalkeeper Steve Mandanda, has not yet conceded a single goal in Ligue 1 in 2020.

Elsewhere, the league's top scorer, Wissam Ben Yedder and Islam Slimani, arrived late when Monaco claimed a 2-1 victory in Amiens jump to fifth place with 35 points, five behind the fourth place, Lille.

Rally Leverkusen vs Dortmund

Bayer Leverkusen scored two final goals to beat Borussia Dortmund 4-3 on Saturday and hit Dortmund's ambitions hard to win the German title.

Kevin Volland scored twice for Leverkusen at first, but it was the replacement Leon Bailey who secured the victory, scoring Volland's assist for 3-3. A minute later, the Jamaican backheel pass fed Daley Sinkgraven to send the cross to Lars Bender to address the winning goal.

All this happened after Emre Can, in his league debut for Dortmund after arriving from Juventus last week, hit a majestic 20-yard shot to give his new team a 2-1 lead.

Emre Can scored a sumptuous goal on his return

A victory would have brought Dortmund to the point level with the leader and defending champion Bayern Munich. Dortmund could now finish the weekend six points from the top if Bayern beat Leipzig on Sunday.

Leverkusen closed two points from the Champions League places.