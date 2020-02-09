Match report – Millwall 0 – 2 W Brom

%MINIFYHTMLb71d6e2b7b8ffac97df809431560990a11% %MINIFYHTMLb71d6e2b7b8ffac97df809431560990a12%

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and West Brom.

West Brom extended its leadership at the top of the Sky Bet Championship with a 2-0 victory at Millwall on Sunday.

The Baggies had the opportunity in The Den to extend their lead to four points over Leeds and Fulham, and Filip Krovinovic's goal just before the break set them on track to do just that. – Despite having to fight against the conditions of the Ciara storm in southeast London.

They are consecutive victories for West Brom now, since he had previously suffered an alarming fall in the way he saw them not winning seven. It seems that Slaven Bilic's side is back on the road, and his victory was enveloped by Dara O & # 39; Shea later.

For Millwall, however, it was only a third home loss of the season and meant that they failed to close the gap between the first six. They remain tenths in the table, five points from the play-off places.

West Brom storm beyond Millwall

Filip Krovinovic celebrates his goal for West Brom

Both sides had good opportunities in the first half. Jed Wallace shot Millwall at one end when he should have done better, while Kyle Bartley also missed the target from close range at the other.

Two changes were made by both parties. Aiden O & # 39; Brien and Jayson Molumby entered through Millwall, while Matheus Pereira returned from the suspension for West Brom, and Hal Robson-Kanu came forward.

Finally, it was West Brom who broke the deadlock through Krovinovic after 42 minutes. A fine touch opened the space just over 20 yards from the goal, and a second saw him curl the ball past the defenseless Bartosz Bialkowski and toward the lower corner.

West Brom continued to threaten after the break. Hal Robson-Kanu approached at 48 minutes when he saw a deflected effort from close range, while shortly after Callum Robinson shot wide and then Matheus Pereira forced Bialkowski to a decent save.

Eventually, however, they would finish the victory after 84 minutes when O & # 39; Shea crossed his man from a corner and nodded from the nearby post. His first goal for the club culminated with an important result in his quest for promotion.

What the managers said …

Millwall & # 39; s Gary Rowett: "We usually start games with a lot of rhythm, but we start very tentatively. We start the game as if it were a nice summer day, while West Brom came here with the right mindset."

"I'm disappointed with the way we passed the ball, and we didn't do the basics well enough."

West Brom & # 39; s Bilic slave: "It's not just about the result. That's important, but the performance was excellent. From the beginning we mistreated them physically, then from the second balls we had the talent, the skill, the technique and the combinations."

"We were brilliant physically and that is why I am extremely satisfied with our team. This has to be a minimum for us and you must be in it. We were from minute one to minute 90."

Man of the match: Filip Krovinovic

👏 Filip Krovinovic is @SkyBetChamp Party Man • 74 touches (most in the match)

• 44 successful passes (most)

• 4 opportunities created

• 74 touches (most in the match)
• 44 successful passes (most)
• 4 opportunities created
• 6 recoveries • Score his second goal this season

Only a second goal for West Brom, but an influential display, however. In difficult conditions in The Den, he lived up to the circumstances and was always his most offensive threat, and also got an impressive starter to get them on track.

Whats Next?

Both parties return to action on Sky sports on Wednesday night Millwall receives Fulham for a 7.45pm start at Sky Sports Football, while West Brom travels to Reading for a kickoff at 8 p.m. Sky Sports Football Red Button Y Sky sports application