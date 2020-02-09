Mass shooting in Thailand: what we know so far | News

At least 26 people died and 57 others were injured in an hour-long shooting in northeastern Thailand that ended up in a shopping center, where most of the victims were killed.

Authorities said the attacker, a Thai soldier with resentment, was shot deadly by security forces on Sunday morning after a nighttime clash in the commercial center of Nakhon Ratchasima city.

This is what we know so far about the mass shooting:

What happened?

The attack began at approximately 3 p.m. (08:00 GMT) on Saturday, when the gunman, Identified as THai soldier Jakrapanth Thomma opened, opened fire in a house, before moving to an army camp and then to the mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, about 250 km (155 miles) from the capital Bangkok.

Jakrapanth killed his commander, Colonel Anantharot Krasae, and then stole an assault and ammunition weapon from the army base arsenal.

The gunman fled from the base and held a shooting spree, targeting civilians at the Terminal 21 shopping center.

When Jakrapanth arrived at the mall, he opened fire indiscriminately, killing at least 26 people, the under 13 year old and wounding 57 others.

He posted written messages on Facebook during the attack before the company closed his account.

In a video he posted on Facebook that was later published by the media, Jakrapanth said "I'm tired. I'm too tired to move my finger," while pointing at his index finger while holding a gun.

In other publications, he wrote messages like "Should I give up?" and "Three bodies were for revenge, the rest were in self-defense."

Hundreds of people were seen fleeing the mall in groups while the police and the army launched rescue during the confrontation of more than 12 hours. The shooter stayed at the mall overnight before police shot him on Sunday.

Bursts of gunfire sounded as the siege continued until dawn, hours after Thai security services stormed the ground floor and released dozens of terrified shoppers.

The supposed video of the scene, shared on social networks, showed snipers on elevated catwalks pointing their rifles down while the strong shots echoed in an esplanade.

What did the survivors see?

The evacuees related how an ordinary Saturday in the busy shopping center was horrified when the gunman entered.

"It was like a dream … I am grateful to have survived," Sottiyanee Unchalee, 48, told the AFP news agency, explaining how he hid in a gym bathroom inside the mall when he heard the shots.

Filipino teacher Aldrin Baliquing said the staff took him to a warehouse when the shooting began.

"We were there for six exhausting hours … I'm in shock," he said.

Scared shoppers sent a cascade of messages to friends and family on social media from their hiding places in stores, bathrooms and under tables while the gunman stalked the mall.

Witnesses said the police took a long time before being rescued.

"It was scary because I could hear the occasional shot … we waited a long time for the police to come to help us, many hours," said Suvanarat Jirattanasakul, a survivor of the attack.

Another shopper who escaped told local Amarin TV that the shooter was "aiming at the heads,quot; and said his colleague died at the scene.

"I heard a lot of shots. I was shooting everywhere and their shots were very accurate," said the man, identified as Diaw.

Thairath news media published images of the shooter's security cameras in the mall, dressed in black and holding a rifle.

"It was a total panic, it was like a zombie movie," said Chanatip Somsakul, 33, about his escape with his wife and three-year-old daughter.

"People jumped on motorcycles and ran in all directions."

What have the authorities said about the incident?

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha confirmed the death toll and the death of the shooter at a press conference on Sunday and added that the government will bear the costs of medical care and funerals for the victims.

Prayuth said the shooting could have arisen from a personal dispute over the sale of a house, although the exact motive remained unclear.

"They negotiated a house sale agreement and had a discussion about the payments involved. They were fighting for three days. No one thought it would intensify." the first Minister said.

Prayuth said Jakrapanth had defeated security in the barracks arsenal.

"This was not neglected. We didn't just leave the arsenal warehouse; there were people watching over it."

Who was the attacker?

The shooter has been identified by the authorities as the 32-year-old soldier Jakrapanth Thomma. He worked at an army base about 250 km (155 miles) from Bangkok.

CCTV images published on social networks showed the gunman inside the mall dressed in black and with a mask, his weapon hung over his shoulder and no signs of other people around.

Army sources said he was a sniper who had taken many tactical courses, including ambush planning, as well as a weapons enthusiast who often posed with weapons on social media.

"The soldier who started this uproar was a really trained soldier. He was fully armed stealing the development of ammunition. At the same time, when he went to the mall there were a thousand people there." Sean Boonpracong, former Yingluck Shinawatra government national security adviser, said.

Hours before the attack began on Saturday, he had posted on Facebook denouncing the greedy people who took advantage of others. "Do you think they can spend money in hell?"

After the attack began, he published: "Death is inevitable for everyone," and said his fingers were cramping. Facebook then cut your account.

The police fatally shot him after an hour's confrontation.