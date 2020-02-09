Malika Haqq finally reveals that her baby dad is O.T. Genasis and offers a moving speech in your Baby Shower

The pregnant reality television star has finally revealed who her baby daddy is! It turns out that Malika Haqq expects a baby with nothing less than O.T. Genasis and in her baby shower, not only made the announcement, but also delivered a very sweet and moving speech in front of all the loved ones who attended.

As you may have guessed, her best friend, Khloe Kardashian, was also there, in addition to Kris Jenner, Kylie, Kourtney and more!

%MINIFYHTML2cfe0773cd6bb8cbdeead577daa5661311% %MINIFYHTML2cfe0773cd6bb8cbdeead577daa5661312%

It was a luxurious party full of beautiful decorations like huge teddy bears and balloons!

There was, of course, a great cake too and even a cereal bar.

Basically, everything was super detailed and beautiful, and the 36-year-old woman, who is already 8 months old, really appreciated it as evidenced by a video taken and shared by her best friend Khloe Kardashian.

‘Everything inside this room basically knows my trip and how much I wanted (this baby). This is why I didn't want anyone else to talk because I knew I would cry if someone else told me what I had in my heart. "

Then he revealed to his baby daddy and explained why he decided to keep it private at first.

"If you brought me lunch or called me or sent me a text message … I am incredibly grateful to Odis Flores for my little one."

You can know him better as O.T. Genasis, with whom the reality show personality came out for about two years.

Last spring, however, the two ended their relationship, but it is not clear if they were together again or if they are simply being parents.

In the end, despite revealing the baby's father, he also mentioned that the party was more about celebrating all the wonderful women in his life.

Ad

‘I also realized that sharing my heart with you would be just as emotional. I have nothing against mixed baby showers, but I will say that the reason I wanted a baby shower full of women was because you were the women who helped me overcome this pregnancy 100%. "



Post views:

0 0