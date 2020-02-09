Malang presence growth on day 2 at the box office

Aditya Roy Kapur and Mohit Suri joined once again for the psychological thriller Malang. The film revolves around a group of people who enjoy taking the lives of others, although for different reasons. A concept like this is a rare thing in Bollywood and it seems that the film has been accepted by the public.



The film managed to have a decent start at the box office collecting Rs. Rs 6.50 million the first day. On the second day, the film experienced a growth of around 30% with gains amounting to Rs 8.50 crore. Currently, the total collections of the film are in Rs. 14.75 crore in two days. Commercial analysts predict that the film will exceed Rs 25 million over the weekend, a number that does not seem far-fetched considering how the film is performing at the box office so far.

In addition to Aditya Roy Kapur, the film features Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu in leading roles. Let us know in the comments if you plan to watch the movie in the short term.