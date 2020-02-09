Malaika Arora is an impressive beauty in black and gold sharara for the last shoot. To see photos

Malaika Arora is known for setting a high temperature in glamorous and daring costumes, but she can wear ethnic outfits with the same style. Well, his latest photos are a testament to the same.

Stylist Maneka Harisinghani took Instagram to share Malaika's photos from a recent photo shoot. To say the least, it looks stunningly beautiful in them.

For filming, Malaika put on a glorious sharara set of the ITRH label. The set featured a long kurti and a sharara with golden edges. He arrived with a dazzling golden chanderi dupatta that instantly increased the glamorous quotient of his appearance.

But it's not just her outfit that faints us, the way Malaika designed this look is also noteworthy. He kept away from wearing jewelry and made an elegant statement with a choker necklace.

As for makeup, Chaiyya Chaiyya opted for bright eyelids, eyes with a kohl mount, radiant radiator on the cheeks and a bold shade of lipstick. With straight hair open, separated from the middle, Malaika seemed nothing less than a royal princess.

What do you think of this appearance? Tell us in the comments.

