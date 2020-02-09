Maharashtra: university professor burned by stalker dies

The 25-year-old teacher was attacked and provoked by a married man of 27 years about 10 days ago. (Representative Image)

The 25-year-old teacher who was burned by a stalker in the Wardha district of Maharashtra last week died in a hospital in Nagpur on Monday morning, a police official said.

Ankita Pisudde, a resident of the city of Hinganghat in Wardha, was critical after suffering 40 percent burns on February 3 when she was allegedly burned by one Vikesh Nagrale (27) while on her way to her university.

He was receiving treatment at Orange City Hospital & Research Center in Nagpur, located about 840 km from here.

"Doctors at the hospital declared her dead at 6.55 in the morning," said Hinganghat police inspector Satyaveer Bandiwar.

Strong security was deployed in Hinganghat to avoid any public order problems after his death, he said.

Several locals, mostly women and university students, made a march in the city of Wardha last Thursday, demanding the death penalty for the accused.

The state government has appointed the well-known lawyer Ujjwal Nikam as special prosecutor in the case.

According to the victim's relatives, Nagrale had been harassing her for quite some time.

He was arrested within a few hours of the incident and booked under the relevant sections.

Nagrale and the woman were friends until two years ago when he severed ties with him due to his "irrational behavior," police said earlier.