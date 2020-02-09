Maharashtra: driver of the school van reserved for abusing a girl in Nagpur

Apparently, a teenage girl was sexually abused by the driver of her school truck in Umred, in the Nagpur district of Maharashtra last week, police said Sunday.

Following a complaint filed by the girl's father, the police have registered a FIR against the 37-year-old driver under various sections of the Indian Criminal Code (IPC) and the Child Protection Against Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO).

He has yet to be arrested, a police officer said.

"The matter came to light on Saturday when the girl, a class 10 student, refused to go to her school in the van," he said.

After she told the incident to her family members, her father and other relatives confronted the driver and beat him, the officer said.

The driver will be arrested once he is discharged from the hospital where he is being treated for injuries suffered in the assault, he added.