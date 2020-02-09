Lori Harvey fights the Jacker car in the parking lot and wins using her intelligence – Watch the video!

%MINIFYHTML00271082c1b6898fcb9c798b737c192911% %MINIFYHTML00271082c1b6898fcb9c798b737c192912%

Lori Harvey managed to outwit a car hijacker and the images of the security camera are now on social media for the excitement of fans who were really impressed to see her win against the thief. This is how Lori left without injuries and also kept her car!

The video captured by the security camera in an underground parking lot shows Steve Harvey's stepdaughter fighting the man who rushed into his car immediately after she left him.

While she was trying to get the car thief out, he pushed her a couple of times, so Lori couldn't get him out of the car on her own.

However, shortly after, he realized that he didn't have to.

After all, he had the key ring with her, which meant it would be impossible to start the car without him, so he simply drove away like a boss.

The surveillance video obtained by TMZ continues to show the man leaving the car, obviously defeated, an escape car appears, driven by a second man in a gray hoodie, indicating that it was time to leave before the police could appear. .

The first man thinks they could at least take something from the trunk of Lori's trunk: two canvas bags!

After the incident, Lori Harvey went ahead and requested a police report in which he remembered everything.

She explained that she had not suffered injuries in the confrontation with the car thief.

In addition, Lori revealed that all she had in the two canvas bags was just some clothes.

The moment everything happened, she was returning from a short trip to Whole Foods.

Obviously, she could never have imagined that something like that would happen to her in that situation, but she still ended up being more cunning than the perpetrator.

Speaking of TMZ also reports that the police are in possession of the tape and are still looking for the suspects.



