Lori Harvey fights fearlessly against the car thief in the parking lot

Two thieves follow Steve Harvey's stepdaughter in a parking lot after a shopping trip to Whole Foods, but she frustrates her attempt to steal her car during the terrifying encounter.

Lori Harvey I had a meeting with thieves in a parking lot. In a surveillance video, Steve HarveyThe stepdaughter was seen fighting fearlessly against one of the thieves who tried to steal her Rolls-Royce Cullinan 2020.

Lori was alone while parking her white car. When he got out and went to the trunk to grab his things, a man in a black sweatshirt ran to the driver's seat while another suspect waited nearby in an escape car.

FutureHis girlfriend fought the criminal, apparently trying to get him out of the vehicle, but it was in vain. He finally gave up and decided to walk away leaving the thief to close the car door.

But instead of driving in Lori's car, the thief along with his friend fled on his original trip and abandoned his vehicle after grabbing his canvas bag. Apparently, Lori had the car keys she was when she drove away.

It was a scary encounter, but Lori seemed calm throughout the test and her quick thinking successfully frustrated the car theft attempt.

"Wow, that's crazy, at least he's safe," said one. Another wrote: "He probably realized that he had the keys and the uncle won't go anywhere hahaha." Another praised her: "He is brave, he would allow them to take him seriously." Meanwhile, a worried person said: "She needs security. We could have been reading a completely different headline today."

However, some were skeptical. They claimed that the robbery was false because she seemed too calm. "I'm sorry but I'm not convinced," said one.

Lori Harvey has not commented on this. It was reportedly not injured and the canvas bag stolen by the thieves only contained some clothes.

She told police she had just returned from shopping at Whole Foods and is now looking for surveillance cameras that may have captured the suspects who followed her in the parking lot.