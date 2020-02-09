Look at all the Oscar 2020 red carpet fashion looks

David Fisher / Shutterstock
The end of the awards season is here!
For the second consecutive year, the Oscars 2020 will be without a host. But there is no doubt that the awards ceremony will offer many memorable moments, an amazing aspect of the red carpet and incredible musical performances.
It has been a whirlwind season celebrating movies like Once upon a time in Hollywood, Marriage history Y Parasite, all of whom are nominated for Best Film.
The night could also be monumental for the Oscar nominees for the first time as Scarlett Johansson Y Cynthia Ervio, who could get the EGOT status if he wins the Best Original Song or the Actress in a lead role.
Sunday's live broadcast will also be full of music with presentations from Janelle Monáe, Chrissy Metz Y Elton John, who will sing "(I'm going to) Love Me Again,quot; by Rocketman.
Jane Fonda, Chris Rock Y Tom Hanks They are also just some of the presenters scheduled to entertain the audience during the 92nd Academy Awards.
However, before the show begins, some of the best moments of the night will surely happen on the red carpet. To see all the fashion statements of the Oscars red carpet, check out our gallery above!
