Look at all the Oscar 2020 red carpet fashion looks

The end of the awards season is here!

For the second consecutive year, the Oscars 2020 will be without a host. But there is no doubt that the awards ceremony will offer many memorable moments, an amazing aspect of the red carpet and incredible musical performances.

It has been a whirlwind season celebrating movies like Once upon a time in Hollywood, Marriage history Y Parasite, all of whom are nominated for Best Film.

The night could also be monumental for the Oscar nominees for the first time as Scarlett Johansson Y Cynthia Ervio, who could get the EGOT status if he wins the Best Original Song or the Actress in a lead role.

Sunday's live broadcast will also be full of music with presentations from Janelle Monáe, Chrissy Metz Y Elton John, who will sing "(I'm going to) Love Me Again,quot; by Rocketman.

Jane Fonda, Chris Rock Y Tom Hanks They are also just some of the presenters scheduled to entertain the audience during the 92nd Academy Awards.