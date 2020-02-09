Lili Reinhart is honest for not being a size zero and having a different shape than her Riverdale co-stars

Lili Reinhart is in one of the most popular programs among young people. That's why the Riverdale star is being honest about the size and shape of his body.

Reinhart has been open about feeling depressed about being in the industry in the past.

After a fan asked him to comment on what it is like to be part of the most "chiseled,quot; cast of television, he tweeted: "Actually, not everyone in this show is perfectly chiseled." And I even feel intimidated by the physique of my castmates sometimes when I have to do bra / underwear scenes. I felt very insecure due to the expectation that people have for women on television, how they should be. But I have reached an agreement with my body and I am not the type of person you would see walking on a catwalk during fashion week. I have bigger breasts, I have cellulite on the thighs / buttocks and my stomach sticks out instead of curling. This is something I struggle with daily. "

The woman who plays Betty Cooper continued saying: ‘And it doesn't help when compared to other women. I have gained weight due to depression in the last two months and I have felt very insecure about it. But I made a recent bra and underwear scene and felt that it was my obligation to be strong and show confidence in myself, looking like I do. And I want other young women to watch my body on television and feel comfortable because I am not a size 0. And I don't have the perfect shape of an hourglass. "

He then called the industry for not providing an accurate representation of what women's bodies look like and thanked Charli Howard for being part of the change.

His response went viral when fans and his teammates offered his brave response.



