Let those morons get their Oscars

Wenn

To the actor of & # 39; Uncut Gems & # 39; He doesn't care about the Academy Awards, as he wins big at the 2020 Independent Film Awards, which qualifies as the & # 39; Hollywood Best Personality Awards & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Adam Sandler he joked his "independent personality will shine forever" while he won the award for best male protagonist for his role in "Uncut gems"at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, February 8, 2020.

The 53-year-old actor lost an Oscar nomination for his acclaimed performance in the thriller, but when he took the stage at the ceremony in Santa Monica, California, he took the opportunity to make a timely comment on the snub.

%MINIFYHTML49b4fe73f78a53824f1a77f29d9f8d2311% %MINIFYHTML49b4fe73f78a53824f1a77f29d9f8d2312%

"I would like to thank my fellow nominees, who will be known forever as the boys who lost to the damn king Adam Sandler," he joked, before getting into his snub Oscar.

"You know, a few weeks ago, when I was & # 39; rejected by the Academy & # 39 ;, it reminded me of when I briefly attended high school and was ignored by the coveted yearbook superlative category, Best Looking," he recalled. "But my classmates honored me with the presumably less prestigious designation of Best Personality. And tonight, looking around this room, I realized that the Independent Spirit Awards are the awards for Best Hollywood Personality."

He added: "Then, that all those feather goats, morons, sons of bitches get their Oscars tomorrow night … Their beautiful appearance will fade over time, while our independent personalities will shine forever!"