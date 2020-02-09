Leslie Jones only votes for Cynthia Erivo for the Oscars 2020 and ignores the rest

Wenn

Before the highly anticipated Academy Awards, the fun woman of & # 39; Saturday Night Live & # 39; He tells his devotees online that he only voted for blacks for the awards ceremony.

Leslie jones He has taken a stand against the 2020 Academy Awards by voting only in categories that included people of color.

The Academy has been criticized since it revealed this year's Oscar nominations, after announcing a restricted list of exclusively male directors and Cynthia Erivo as the only black nominee in the acting categories.

On social media, actress and comedian Leslie, who has been a member of the Oscar voting group in recent years, revealed that she only voted in categories that included a diverse selection of nominees.

"Well, I just finished voting for the Oscars," he wrote. "It was not long because there are no black people in it. So I voted for @cynthiaerivo and abstained from the rest."

It also included the hashtag, "#moreblackpeopleplease".

The "Ghostbusters"The star later modified his initial post after people reminded him that Matthew Cherry & # 39; s"Hair love"He was nominated for the best animated short film.

"Ok, hell, yes, I also voted for @MatthewACherry! I didn't think I had to say that! The post was obvious!

The Oscar 2020 will take place on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.