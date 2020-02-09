Laura Dern wins her first Oscar the day before her 54th birthday

Laura Dern It has done.

After a career of many decades, Dern finally won her first Oscar for the actress in a supporting role as a lawyer in Marriage history.

She has been nominated three times, but this is the first time she gets up on that stage and accepts her trophy, and it happened that it was the day before her 54th birthday.

"This is the best birthday present," he said towards the end of his speech, which was mostly thanks a lot.

Dern greeted the director Noah Baumbach, his fellow nominees, Netflix, his cast including the "majestic,quot; Adam Driver, as much as Scarlett Johansson, Alan Alda, Ray Liottaand the crew.

He specifically thanked Baumbach for writing a story about love and paid special tribute to his children.

"Noah wrote a film about love and about the breaking of divisions in the name and in honor of family and home and, hopefully, for all of us on behalf of our planet, and I would like to give special thanks to the gifts of the love stories in my life, my stepchildren, CJ and Harris, my heart and inspiration, Ellery and Gia. "