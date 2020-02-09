Laura Dern wins first Academy Award, calls it the best birthday present

%MINIFYHTML0797d0ed46aad074c6b168b874f0235b11% %MINIFYHTML0797d0ed46aad074c6b168b874f0235b12%

The actress, who will celebrate her 54th birthday on February 10, takes the Oscar for best supporting actress for her role & # 39; Marriage Story & # 39; After three nominations.

Up News Info –

Laura Dern She received her early birthday gift at the 2020 Academy Awards. The actress, who turns 54 on Monday, February 10, won her first Oscar at the Sunday ceremony and was named Best Supporting Actress for her role in "Marriage history".

"Thank you all for this gift. This is the best birthday present," he said in his speech. She thanked her parents Diane Ladd Y Bruce Dern, whom she called her "heroes." She continued: "Some say you never know your heroes. I say that if you're really blessed, you get them like your parents. I share this with my acting hero my legends, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern. You have game. I love you."

%MINIFYHTML0797d0ed46aad074c6b168b874f0235b13% %MINIFYHTML0797d0ed46aad074c6b168b874f0235b14%

Dern also thanked the film's director, Noah Baumbach, who also wrote the script. "Noah wrote a film about love and about the breaking of divisions in the name and in honor of family and home and, hopefully, for all of us on behalf of our planet, and I would like to give special thanks to the gifts of the love stories in my life, my stepchildren, CJ and Harris, my heart and inspiration, Ellery and Gia, "he added.

%MINIFYHTML0797d0ed46aad074c6b168b874f0235b15% %MINIFYHTML0797d0ed46aad074c6b168b874f0235b16%

Without forgetting her friends, she ended her speech by saying, "I love my friends. You wake me up every day."

Dern defeated Kathy Bates ("Richard Jewell"), Scarlett Johansson ("Jojo Rabbit"), Florence Pugh ("Little Women (2019)") Y Margot Robbie ("Bomb") in the category. She was previously nominated for Best Actress for her role in" Rambling Rose "in 1991 and for Best Supporting Actress for the 2014 film"Wild".

Other winners announced recently at the live ceremony were "Ford v Ferrari"for Best Sound Edition (Donald Sylvester) and for Film Edition (Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland)"1917"for Sound Mixing (Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson) and for photography (Roger Deakins)," Little Women "for costumes (Jacqueline Durran)"American factory"for documentary feature film and"Learning to skate in a war zone (if you're a girl)"for the short documentary.