Laura Dern celebrates her birthday at the Oscars 2020!

Birthday and nomination aside, Dern told E! She is "excited,quot; to be here on the biggest night in Hollywood. "I don't know, it feels like a really good and loving energy. We are all close friends who have been together in these movies and we have become very close because we have been doing press since August," he said. "And he has a very special feeling. I'm here with my mother, Diane Ladd, and my children … Really, so it makes me very happy. "

Dern also opened up to Seacrest about becoming close friends with her. Marriage history co-stars and director Noah Baumbach before filming the movie.

"All right, Adam Driver and Noah had done it: this is their fourth movie together, so they were already having conversations, and then we started doing the same. We really talked about life, love, the kind of roles we wanted to play, and Noah then announced within a few months that he wanted to tell a love story but through the lens of divorce, he was so bold, radical and beautiful. And I didn't know which parts we would play and we started to frame it, "he said.

"He was amazing, he is an amazing writer and filmmaker. And then I spent the other part of my year with his partner in life, Greta Gerwig"Dern added, referring to her Little woman director and the other half of Baumbach. "It's amazing to be here with both movies and with them together."