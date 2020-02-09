LaLa Anthony shows more support for Vanessa Bryant with sweet message

%MINIFYHTML58593f2b967c23f5deca99cb409b95df11% %MINIFYHTML58593f2b967c23f5deca99cb409b95df12%

LaLa Anthony sent his love and support to Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa and their three remaining daughters after the basketball legend and their second son, Gianna died in a tragic helicopter accident. The reality show star also posted a photo intended to pay tribute to the NBA star, as he introduces his 12-year-old son, Kiyan, who wore a Kobe Bryant shirt with his # 8.

Next to the sweet image, LaLa wrote: ‘V … you know what it is … the strongest woman I know! I love you deep @vanessabryant 🦋😘❤️🙏🏽. ’

As mentioned earlier, the click shows the little boy rocking Kobe's original number 8 on his shirt, honoring the memory of his last idol.

This is not the first time that LaLa sends love to Vanessa and the rest of her mourning family.

Last week he also paid a heartbreaking tribute with a picture of the entire Bryant clan, writing in the caption: "It took me all day to write this. A pain I can't begin to understand. 💔. My heart is breaking and my stomach a knot is made by my friend @vanessabryant 🙏🏽 GOD, I ask you to cover it hard and comfort her and the girls in a way that only you are able to do. I pray for all the affected families. I deeply love you ".

And she wasn't the only one! Carmelo did the same, also recalling the fallen legend on social networks, 2 days after the tragedy.

‘I'm screaming inside but I can't be heard. You don't know how difficult it is to try to pretend to smile when I have all these clouds of emotions. YOU just called and you told me that you would come to the game on Friday and that you were proud of me … We laughed at how hard GiGi and his teammates worked and told you they needed a day off & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Then he wrote that Kobe's legacy and friendship will never be forgotten and more!



