Labor & # 39; s Dawn Butler accuses Boris Johnson of & # 39; intimidating & # 39; to John Bercow

John Bercow today was enraged by a & # 39; conspiracy & # 39; to block him from the House of Lords, but insisted that he had not given up on becoming a partner.

The former president said it was "blindingly obvious,quot; that there was an "organized effort,quot; to prevent it from being elevated to the Upper House.

The defiant stance came when Dawn Butler, of Labor, accused Boris Johnson of "intimidating,quot; Bercow, despite the fact that he is facing the claims that he abused parliamentary personnel.

The director said she believed that the former deputy had been denied a place in the House of Lords because he had frustrated the Prime Minister's Brexit policy.

Bercow retired as president at the end of October after a controversial decade in the presidency.

Although conservatives make it clear that he will not be elevated to the Lords, outgoing Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn nominated him for honor.

Former President John Bercow (in the BBC Radio 4 broadcast photo today) has denied accusations of abusive behavior led by former parliamentary officials

Dawn Butler demanded an explanation for the government not to follow the Bercow nobility convention, suggesting that it was also a "form of intimidation."

However, Bercow has faced new accusations about his conduct, including former Common Secretary Lord Lisvane and former Black Rod David Leakey.

Bercow has always flatly denied any irregularities. But Lieutenant General Leakey said giving him a title would be a "scandal,quot; because of his behavior.

Meanwhile, the House of Commons has rebuked the former president for appointing officials in his autobiography, published last week.

Interviewed at the BBC Radio 4 Broadcasting House, Bercow admitted that he was not automatically entitled to a title of nobility even though "all the speakers of the past two hundred years,quot; had received one.

When asked if he had accepted his chances of becoming Lord, he replied: "I didn't say that. You asked me if there was a concerted campaign, if there was a conspiracy, if there was an organized effort and I said it. It is blindingly obvious that this is so. ".

Ms. Butler, who represents the Labor deputy leadership, mounted a strong defense of Mr. Bercow today.

She told Sky News & # 39; Sophy Ridge On Sunday program: & # 39; It is the norm that the president of the Chamber always receives a relative's title, so I think the first question for me is why have conservatives not given him a relative? & # 39;

She added: & # 39; I would like to know the reason why you were not given a title of nobility. I suspect that it really has to do with Brexit instead of anything else.

"The other thing is that due process has to happen, so if you accuse someone of intimidation, there must be due process."

Ms. Butler said: & # 39; If John Bercow has been accused of intimidation, then there must be due process and has he been convicted or is it just an accusation? And I think those are the things we have to go through.

"We really need to ask conservatives why they didn't like everyone else to make sure that the president of the House receives an honorary degree. Otherwise, I think it's also a form of bullying.