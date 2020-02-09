KUWK: Kendall Jenner has some advice for those who admire her: she reveals how she stays in the spotlight!

Kendall Jenner has basically grown up in the spotlight, so she knows very well how harmful it can be, especially when a young person is exposed to it from the beginning. That said, the supermodel has learned how important it is to stay true to yourself and is happy to share some of the wisdom with your fans.

During her most recent acting as Longchamp ambassador, Kendall chatted with E! News, which tells Victor Cruz, a media outlet, how he keeps it real despite his great popularity on social media and as part of his family's reality TV show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

When asked about a message she would like to share with all those who admire and admire her, Kendall said: “I think every day, I'm just trying to be the best version of myself. I really believe in not trying to be someone else but just … being the best version of yourself. I don't think you should try to be someone else. I think that's what I always try to remember, especially today on social networks: when you look at everyone else, you think everyone's life is so perfect. But just saying, ‘You know what? I'm high ".

Of course she is! After all, Kendall is possibly the best-known and highest-paid model in the industry and fully demonstrated why that is while on the runway at the Tom Ford fashion show in Los Angeles.

Not only that, but also attracts attention in their day to day.

Earlier today, he turned to social networks to share a photo of her at the airport and was surprised by the fashion of the designers. Even his super stylish luggage was from Louis Vuitton!

