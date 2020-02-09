Kris Jenner's famous lemon cake recipe

%MINIFYHTML98ad09b02b79126eee362e9a9c49642511% %MINIFYHTML98ad09b02b79126eee362e9a9c49642512%

During the holidays, I was at home watching the Kardashians Christmas special, which features the unique and unique Kris Jenner competing in a baking with her daughter, Khloe. For decades, Kris has been baking her famous lemon cake as a basic holiday dessert, but Khloe learns that her life is a lie because THE CAKE IS FROM A BOX! ME!

%MINIFYHTML98ad09b02b79126eee362e9a9c49642513% %MINIFYHTML98ad09b02b79126eee362e9a9c49642514% Spotted: a wild Kris Jenner holding her secret ingredient … lemon jelly pudding mix. %MINIFYHTML98ad09b02b79126eee362e9a9c49642515% %MINIFYHTML98ad09b02b79126eee362e9a9c49642516%



Anyway, Khloe and Kris decide to have said goodbye. Khloe makes a beautiful dessert from scratch, and Kris sticks to her cake. Everyone votes for Khloe, except Kourtney, known as the queen of everything organic and health. Then I thought … damn. If Kris can take Kourtney on board, this cake must be screwed delicious.

Anyway, now it's February, and I'm still thinking about that damn lemon cake. So, as a gift before Valentine's Day, I decided to do it myself.

After searching Google, I found this recipe for lemon cake Kris Jenner from SippnSunshine and decided to follow it. I knew it had to be something precise because Kris uses the Duncan Hines lemon cake mix and the Jell-O instant lemon pudding mix. The first step was to mix the dough. Boom. Easy!



I grease and grease the pan and pour the dough, then put that baby in the oven for 50 minutes.



While the cake was baking, I made GLAZE for the first time in my life. I had no idea it was so easy! Then, I grated a lemon and set it aside.



Guys, I'm a good cook but I've never been a good baker. So this is what happened. I let the cake cool in the pan for 30 minutes, then I turned it over and let it cool for another 30. Part of the cake stuck in the pan, so it didn't look perfect. Boo! When I went to glaze it, the enamel continued REALLY moist and clear. It was a disaster. I thought that adding lemon zest would help aesthetics, but Oh. It did not.



I put the cake in the fridge for another 30 minutes and returned to the blender, where I created a thicker glaze. I left the glaze in the fridge for 20 minutes. THEN, finally, I took BOTH from the refrigerator and tried again. Fortunately, it looked much better.



Then, it was time for the great revelation: THE TEST OF TASTE. Guys, I know there are about 1,000,000,000 grams of sugar in this, but it's so Wet and good and lemon flavored. Enamel is a perfect complement to the cake. I couldn't stop eating it! I brought it to a meeting, and all my friends who tried it also loved it.