Kohli meets behind his & # 39; friend, mentor & # 39; Tendulkar urges fans to vote for him at Laureus Sporting Moment

In his sixth attempt at the World Cup almost nine years ago, Sachin Tendulkar became part of a victorious team. (Reuters photo)

Describing batting legend Sachin Tendulkar as "friend, teammate, mentor and icon," Indian captain Virat Kohli on Sunday urged everyone to vote for Tendulkar after being selected as one of five candidates for the Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020 Prize.

"A friend, teammate, mentor and icon. Let's all join together and vote for Sachin Paaji for the Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020," Kohli said in a tweet.

The moment, titled & # 39; Carried on the shoulders of a nation & # 39 ;, is a reference to the victory of the Indian team in the 2011 World Cup.

Tendulkar won the World Cup under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in 2011 in Mumbai and was carried on the shoulders of his teammates in one of the lasting images of the country's sporting history. Kohli was one of those who took Tendulkar and later said: "Tendulkar has carried the burden of the nation for 21 years; it was time for us to carry it."

The foundation launched the Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020 for public voting, which gives fans the opportunity to choose the winner.

The winner will be announced during the Laureus World Sports Awards Show in Berlin on February 17.

