Kobe Bryant's wife allegedly fighting with her sisters for funeral arrangements

It is rumored that Kobe's widow, Vanessa Bryant, wants a Catholic funeral in a church, while her sisters want a much larger funeral at the Staples Center.

Two weeks later Kobe BryantAfter the sudden death, according to reports, his family still cannot reach an agreement on his funeral arrangements. It is said that the wife of the basketball legend, Vanessa Bryant, and his nuclear family are fighting over how to let him rest.

According to an Instagram blog, Kobe's widow, Vanessa, would like a Catholic funeral in a church to honor her wishes. The couple practiced Catholics and belonged to Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Newport Beach, California.

According to reports, his sisters Sharia and Shaya Bryant want a much larger funeral, where the entire city of Los Angeles can be part of it. They are allegedly pressing for his brother's funeral to be held at the Staples Center.

However, they are expected to reach a compromise, which could result in two funeral services.

The family recently announced a public memorial for Kobe on February 24. The event, which will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, will also honor the 13-year-old daughter of former NBA player Gianna and the other seven people. died in a helicopter accident on January 26.

Neither Vanessa nor the Kobe sisters have addressed reports of their alleged disagreement about their funeral service. In a video shared on his Instagram account on Saturday, February 7, Vanessa and his sister-in-law Sharia seem to be on good terms.

The video, which marks the milestone of his daughter Capri Kobe, shows the 7-month-old girl beginning to learn to stand on her own feet. "Do this again. Try again, mom," the mother of four 37-year-old sons tells her daughter in the video, while Sharia helps Capri sit on the floor. "Good job, Koko. Good job," Vanessa adds, while her little girl stands up once more. "Good girl, mambacita," he continues to praise her.

He captioned the video: "My bean Koko. He looks like my Gigi with his dad's eyes. Aunt Ri-Ri. # 7 months."