Khloe Kardashian releases new hairstyle and channels Kelly Clarkson

Khloe Kardashian He's bringing the hair of the 2000s!
On Saturday, the 35-year-old man. keeping up with the Kardashians star presented a new hairstyle: a dark hair with thick blond highlights: a lighter, slightly shorter and more subtle version of the famous & # 39; do that Kelly Clarkson He wore in 2002, the year he rose to fame after winning the first season of American idol.
Khloe presented her new hairstyle in photos posted on her Instagram story. They were taken to their best friend Malika Haqqthe baby shower, which was also attended by other family members, such as Kylie Jenner and mom Kris Jenner.
"I gave Koko a BIG bob today," Khloe's stylist and colorist Andrew Fitzsimons He wrote in his own Instagram story.
Khloe had recently sported a light blond bob, and has turned brown before. Like her sisters, the keeping up with the Kardashians Star often changes her appearance with wigs and hair extensions. He even has a dedicated space in his closet for the pieces, as seen in an Instagram photo published by The Home Edit in January.
Last week, Khloe shared on Instagram photos of her long and elegant "bronde,quot; hair tied in a ponytail, writing: "I love this Bronde pony. Back to Bronde? Let me know … Bronde means blonde and brown mix For those who do not know ".
"Yes baby," Kylie commented.
"100% yes," wrote the sister Kendall Jenner.
Khloe's ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, father of his 1 and 1/2 year old daughter True thompson, responded to the photo with two heart-eyed emojis.
