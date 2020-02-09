Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan warns assisted schools against the appointment of teachers by ignoring the rules

Kerala Prime Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday warned administrations of state-assisted schools against the appointment of teachers by providing an inflated number of students and said the government can take care of them, if necessary.

Vijayan was responding to the reaction of some school administrations assisted to the suggestion made by the finance minister to regulate the appointment of new teachers in such schools.

Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac, in his speech on the budget on February 7, said the leftist government wants school administrations to stop misinterpreting the Kerala Education Rules (KER) and making appointments for new teachers .

"I saw some reactions from some efforts (of assisted schools) on television today, asking the government to take over the schools. If that was a threat issued to the government, let me tell you that we are ready to take over."

If we can pay the salary to the teachers there, why can't we give them a rent and run the school, "said Vijayan.

He also said that the budget suggestion was a warning to those administrations involved in the practice of appointing teachers by providing an inflated number of students.

In the state budget presented on February 7, Isaac had allocated 19,130 ​​crore for education in the state.

The finance minister also suggested that the appointment of teachers in assisted schools be done in accordance with state rules and warned against showing an inflated number of students for new appointments.