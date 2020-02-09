Kenya Moore seen hand in hand with her separated husband

Instagram

The star of & # 39; Real Housewives of Atlanta & # 39; and her separated husband, Marc Daly, provoke rumors of reconciliation only a few months after she filed for divorce from the owner of the Brooklyn restaurant.

Up News Info –

Kenya Moore and her husband separated Marc Daly They were seen holding hands. "The true housewives of Atlanta"A couple was seen chatting and laughing as they walked hand in hand as they sailed through the crowd.

<br />

%MINIFYHTMLe3ead2e7d2852b799cb2570959f2d2d211% %MINIFYHTMLe3ead2e7d2852b799cb2570959f2d2d212%

Mixed comments soon flooded the post. Some claimed that the meeting was staged. "Did you see him or tell someone to record them?" He mocked an individual. Another added: "It seemed artificial … I mean, maybe it's real, but that forced laugh was exaggerated, but I hope they work."

Others accused the couple of faking their separation. "This whole story was and is false … they are here for the cameras. Nothing more," said one. Another agreed, "Because his false break is FOR THE CLASSIFICATIONS."

However, not everyone was skeptical. Some were happy for the couple when they commented: "I hope you can solve it", "Aww, how nice, I really wish you true happiness" and "I'm glad to see that they resolved their differences."

Kenya Moore married Marc Daly, a restaurant owner, in June 2017. She gave birth in November 2018 to her first child, a daughter named Brooklyn after the city where the parents met. She filed for divorce in September. It is rumored that he cheated on her.

During the ninth season of "RHOA" last year, their relationship drama was shown. They didn't spend much time together because he worked in another state, and he seemed reluctant when asked to move his restaurant from Brooklyn to Atlanta so he could stay longer with the family.

<br />

Recently on Instagram, Kenya posted a clip of her husband hugging her daughter while they watched snow together. "Snow in Atlanta! Anything is possible. Have a beautiful and blessed Sunday!" Then she wrote.