Kenya Moore is willing to be with Marc Daly again. Here is why!

%MINIFYHTML013b203aeeb5099d00e3e843eaed6d0011% %MINIFYHTML013b203aeeb5099d00e3e843eaed6d0012%

It's been five months since Kenya Moore and her husband, Marc Daly, separated. However, it seems that things have changed for the better between them starting with their daughter, Brooklyn's first birthday in November.

In fact, it turns out that the joint celebration was a turning point for the couple that could well lead to reconciliation!

%MINIFYHTML013b203aeeb5099d00e3e843eaed6d0013% %MINIFYHTML013b203aeeb5099d00e3e843eaed6d0014%

So is! The marriage of Kenya and Marc may not be over forever!

%MINIFYHTML013b203aeeb5099d00e3e843eaed6d0015% %MINIFYHTML013b203aeeb5099d00e3e843eaed6d0016%

The two first announced their separation in September last year, but their baby seems to be reuniting them again.

A source tells HollywoodLife that ‘Kenya is possibly willing to reconcile with Marc. They are in a good place after being parents of Brooklyn's birthday together. She just wants to make sure that any situation she puts in Brooklyn is very positive, so she is taking her time to solve everything, but Marc has been showing Kenya that she is there for them, so she is open, but they are taking all day day. & # 39;

Fans are hopeful, especially since Kenya itself shared a positive update on her status while in SiriusXM's proven reality with Amy Phillips on February 5.

She served at the time that ‘We are in a very good place at the moment. Our relationship has really taken a turn. He has been very kind to me. Our relationship has not been so good in a long time. I think a month after we broke up, it was around October / November, yes. I think it changed when we celebrated Brooklyn's birthday together. "

The reality TV star also explained that while a happy marriage with Marc would obviously be great, all he really wants is the best for his daughter and that is a calm and happy home environment.

Ad

Basically, if they can do a great job as co-parents, that's more than enough for her, but that doesn't mean she hasn't ruled out a romantic relationship with Marc either.



Post views:

0 0