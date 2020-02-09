Kendall Jenner wore an alternative swimsuit when she was seen in Miami with Ben Simmons – Look at the look

%MINIFYHTMLdf0196b3e8e3065e032a11d67da3af5c11% %MINIFYHTMLdf0196b3e8e3065e032a11d67da3af5c12%

Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Ben Simmons were seen in Miami shortly before the Super Bowl and fans are going crazy over the couple's photos. Kendall likes to keep his love life discreet, so he is not excited that pictures of the couple have been taken while resting in the pool. While Kendall might be a bit upset with photographers, there is a growing demand for her swimsuits. Spring is just around the corner and before you know it, it will be time to buy a new suit. Fans have been asking what beach clothes Kendall wore and the answer is Alt Swim.

Kendall Jenner was photographed wearing the swimsuit and Petale's hat and fans can't stop raving about the pink floral print outfit. Splash News shared several photos of Kendall and Ben on his Instagram account, as well as Alt Swim, who presented several photos of Kendall wearing the outfit and looking splendid.

%MINIFYHTMLdf0196b3e8e3065e032a11d67da3af5c13% %MINIFYHTMLdf0196b3e8e3065e032a11d67da3af5c14%

You can see the photos that Splash News shared below.

%MINIFYHTMLdf0196b3e8e3065e032a11d67da3af5c15% %MINIFYHTMLdf0196b3e8e3065e032a11d67da3af5c16%

In the Alt Swim photo slideshow, you can see a complete picture of Kendall while standing up wearing the outfit. She wears the complete Petale set that includes Iman Tie Top that sells for approximately $ 79. She combined it with Bruni's funds in Petale also for $ 79. She wrapped the Cover-Up Pareo around her waistline that also sells for around $ 78 and completed the look with the Brinkley Bucket Hat that sells for around $ 69.

Kendall is receiving a lot of attention lately, not only for meeting with Ben Simmons but also for his appearance on the latest Tom Ford show. Kendall wore two outfits during the show and looked fabulous. His mother, Kris Jenner, praised Kendall after attending the show with her boyfriend Corey Gamble for her support. Kris decided to talk about how proud she was of her little girl on Instagram.

In addition, Kylie Jenner attended the Tom Ford show and wore a magnificent shiny silver dress. Kylie's photos of the show also went viral.

What do you think about the meeting of Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons? Were you surprised to know they were together again?

Ad

Are you a fan of the Petale Alt Swim swimwear set?



Post views:

10