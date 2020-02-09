Keir Starmer's mother-in-law dies two weeks after the accident

Sir Keir Starmer's mother-in-law died two weeks after suffering an accident, it was revealed today.

The mother of the wife of the Labor leadership candidate had been in critical condition after the incident last month.

Sir Keir canceled his appearance at a marriage in Nottingham this weekend to be with his family.

And Jenny Chapman, the president of her campaign, announced on Twitter this afternoon: & # 39; My thoughts and prayers are with Keir Starmer and her family. Keir's mother-in-law died yesterday after an accident two weeks ago.

"Thank you all for being so kind and supportive and for respecting the privacy of your family in this difficult time."

Labor MPs, including deputy leadership contender Angela Rayner, rushed to send their condolences to the family after the news.

The mother of Sir Keir Starmer's wife, Victoria (photographed with him on election night in 2017) had been in critical condition after an accident last month.

Deputy leadership contender Angela Rayner and backbencher Lucy Powell were among the condolences today.

The deputy’s assistants said he would not comment further today.

Sir Keir withdrew from leadership events for several days after his mother-in-law entered the hospital after an accident. The nature of the accident has not been disclosed.

At that time, the shadow cabinet member thanked people for their "support and kindness,quot; in what they said it had been, and will continue to be, a "very difficult time."

Yesterday there was a pairing event in Nottingham with a representative who replaced Sir Keir.

However, the schedule of events for today has been postponed, and the party says that his thoughts are with Keir and his family. "

Surveys have been regularly suggesting that Sir Keir is likely to head on the leadership ballot.

He is the favorite to be victorious when the result is declared on April 4.

His main rival seems to be Rebecca Long-Bailey, considered the candidate of & # 39; Corbyn of continuity & # 39 ;, with Lisa Nandy and Emily Thornberry also challenging.

Sir Keir tweeted yesterday to say he was canceling the campaign to be with his family

The shadow cabinet member, Sir Keir, was to participate in pairings with other candidates in the battle to succeed Jeremy Corbyn on Saturday and Sunday (he is represented last weekend during a pairing of party leaders)