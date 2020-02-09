Kash Doll called racist for making a joke about the coronavirus with the Disney princess meme

%MINIFYHTMLd5fe406f66d46a5e382afeef0e674ecb11% %MINIFYHTMLd5fe406f66d46a5e382afeef0e674ecb12%

Instagram

In the post deleted since then, the rapper shares a meme in which Disney princesses like Cinderella and Snow White wear a facial mask, except the Chinese princess Mulan.

Up News Info –

Kash Doll You may have to stop and think again before sharing a joke with your followers. The rapper landed in hot water for publishing what people considered a "callous" joke about the Coronavirus over the weekend.

In the post deleted on the photo-sharing site, he shared a meme in which Disney princesses like Cinderella, Snow White and Aurora wore a facial mask, except Mulan, which is Chinese. "I'm sorry & # 39; MULAN & # 39; but we never know," he read a quote about the meme, as Kash added in the publication's title, "At the airport like."

%MINIFYHTMLd5fe406f66d46a5e382afeef0e674ecb13% %MINIFYHTMLd5fe406f66d46a5e382afeef0e674ecb14%

<br />

%MINIFYHTMLd5fe406f66d46a5e382afeef0e674ecb15% %MINIFYHTMLd5fe406f66d46a5e382afeef0e674ecb16%

Her publication soon encountered a violent reaction, as people called her racist and urged her to delete the publication, since they believed she was insensitive. "She thought she had done something that could not save all of China because of this disrespect," said one. "Wow, that's screwed up! I'm sorry for this lady, but they'll finally drag her," wrote another in the comment section of a blog post, when a third person intervened, "It's a place in hell waiting for her. This isn't it's okay ".

"She was trying to be canceled and her career was just beginning, it's a bird!" another commented, while another said: "You may have fans in China and not respect them. I hope they send you burned packages!" There was also a person who wrote: "Does she know this offensive? What would happen if someone did that with Princess Tiana and would get angry?"

Since then, Kash deleted the post, but has not yet issued an apology after the violent reaction.

The coronavirus has been affecting mainland China, along with isolated cases in 28 other countries and territories, since it was first identified in Wuhan. The National Health Commission of China confirmed on Sunday February 9 that the death toll in China is now 908. The overall death toll is 910, with one death in Hong Kong and another in the Philippines.