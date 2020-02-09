Kartik Aaryan will star in Tanhaji's movie: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut

%MINIFYHTMLc70378e5887e028040177c41b8180b6311% %MINIFYHTMLc70378e5887e028040177c41b8180b6312%

Kartik Aaryan, who is preparing for the release of his upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal, will work on a film with Tanhaji's director: The Unsung Warrior, Om Raut. This will be the first action movie of the actor.

Kartik Aaryan said in a statement: "I have been interested in making an action movie for a while now, and Mr. Bhushan knew it. I recently saw Tanhaji … and I was not only impressed by the spectacular images. But also the narrative style. Om Raut's vision when it comes to telling stories in action using 3D has no parallel. "

Pati actor Patni Aur Woh added: "I am super excited to be part of your next movie and I can't wait to start working on my first action movie."

Om Raut said: "In the initial stages of the script itself, I knew that Kartik would fit in well with the character and I'm glad to have him on board."

While Kartik Aaryan will be seen in the lead role, the rest of the cast has not yet been finalized. The film still without a title, which is said to be a fast-acting movie in a robbery, is being produced by Bhushan Kumar.

Earlier, Kartik Aaryan was seen with Om Raut in the screening of Jawaani Jaaneman by Saif Ali Khan.

Kartik Aaryan with Om Raut at a movie event.

In addition to Love Aaj Kal from Imtiaz Ali, Kartik Aaryan will also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

ALSO READ | Love Aaj Kal Mehrama: Imtiaz Ali makes Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan cry in a new song of separation

ALSO READ | Kartik Aaryan protects Sara Ali Khan as they walk through a sea of ​​fans in Ahmedabad. Watch video

ALSO READ | Love, Aaj Kal: How Imtiaz Ali's love endured Kal to remain faithful Aaj, even after 10 long years