Kartik Aaryan will collaborate with Tanhaji director Om Raut for a mega budget 3D action movie

Kartik Aaryan is surely going through a good career and has managed to prove that he is a profitable star in the ticket window. While the actor has only been part of romantic comedies so far, it seems he is looking to explore new genres as he advances and signs a 3D action movie with Tanhaji's director, Om Raut.



The untitled film will be a 3D action thriller that will be a great visual show to film in India and in several places abroad. Kartik Aaryan will be the main face of the movie. The remaining cast has not yet been finalized, it will surely be quite refreshing for the public to witness Kartik Aaryan doing some high octane action. Speaking of entering a completely new arena, Kartik shares: "I've been interested in making an action movie for a while now, and Mr. Bhushan knew it. I recently saw Tanhaji and not only was the visuals spectacular, but I was also completely impressed. the narrative style. Om Raut's vision when it comes to telling stories in action using 3D is unparalleled. I'm super excited to be part of his next movie and I can't wait to start working on my first action movie. "

With such creative and successful minds that come together, this action movie will surely be one of the most anticipated.