Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan go out to promote Love Aaj Kal in style



Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have collaborated for the first time for Love Aaj Kal of Imtiaz Ali. The film is a love story that revolves between two different decades, one is set in the 1990s and the other is from 2020. Both Kartik and Sara have been trying their best to promote the film since the last few weeks, since The movie is scheduled to succeed. theaters on February 14, 2020. The shooters shot Kartik and Sara when they went out to promote the movie in style tonight.

Kartik and Sara looked phenomenal when they got together. Sara opted for a multicolored dress, while Kartik looked elegant in a pair of navy blue pants and a bright yellow sweater. Love Aaj Kal is only one week after its release and the actors leave no stone to promote their film, we are very excited for this one, and you?