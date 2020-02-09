Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan dancing with Baby Shark are driving their fans crazy

Just a few days ago, Kareena Kapoor Khan set the stage on fire at her cousin Armaan Jain's wedding. The actress danced with Bole Chudiyaan and Tareefan with her sister Karisma Kapoor.

Today, another video of Kareena Kapoor Khan appeared online and features Bebo dancing the current favorite song of all children, Baby Shark. The video is from the birthday party of the children of Karan Johar, Yash and Roohi Johar, which was held a few days ago. The video, which recently appeared online, already seems to have gone viral on the Internet. Take a look for yourself.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently busy shooting for Aamir Khan's protagonist Laal Singh Chaddha. After the 3 Idiots superhit, the actors meet again. After this, the actress will begin filming for Karan Johar's Takht and she has English Medium released with Irrfan Khan.