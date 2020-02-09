Kandi Burruss' NSFW appearance has fans going crazy: see her smoking photo and take notes from Todd Tucker's wife!

Kandi Burruss asked her fans a rather naughty question and took this opportunity to also share a photo of herself in a bold suit in bed. Overall, this recent post has fans excited about the comments.

Let's talk about girls, what is your favorite place to snack, apart from the bed …? I created @BedroomKandi to help keep it spicy anywhere. We have so many products that will help keep it spicy anywhere! Take notes of me! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ (my favorite product is #KandiKisses lipstick) BedroomKandi.com, "Kandi captioned in his post.

Someone answered this to Kandi: "Ruth Chris's electrical cabinet was the craziest with the waiter,quot; #sparkseverywhere ", and another follower said:" Let's talk about Kandi Koated nights … bring that back. "

Another follower said: ‘Have you thought about the franchise? Expand the brand to other continents? "

One commenter posted this: "Kandi's bathtub with extravagant champagne music and giving him something so he never forgets and has to smoke in the bathroom and then let him know that you want him."

Another person told Kandi the following: "The car … the bathroom … a mom's house at Christmas gives a damn,quot; Kandi ", and someone else said:" It hasn't been the same since I bought my kandikisses " .

A follower posted this: "@kandi, how do I become a consultant for the kandiw bedroom,quot;.

In other news, Kandi recently spent quality time with his family while visiting the happiest place on Earth.

The RHOA star also shared beautiful photos, and everyone was impressed by how big Blaze became.

Another thing worth mentioning is the fact that many followers attacked Kandi for not spending enough time with Todd Tucker's daughter, Kaela Tucker.

Kandi fans always tell those who hate that this is a family problem, if there is any, and that they should not be so intrusive all the time and let this family take care of things for themselves.



