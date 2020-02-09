Kalashnikov ready for & # 39; MOT & # 39; | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML00916a8c073417ff6993c4133670fe3511% %MINIFYHTML00916a8c073417ff6993c4133670fe3512%





Kalashnikov

Kalashnikov can still return to action this season, depending on the outcome of his impending "full MOT,quot; at the Newmarket Equine Hospital.

Amy Murphy's first-grade winning jacket will undergo a series of tests this week, after breaking a blood vessel while dragging home the last of the five finalists behind Altior at Saturday's Game Spirit Chase in Newbury.

That was a second consecutive disappointing performance by the seven-year-old boy, who has previously been remarkably consistent.

Therefore, your coach is determined to get to the bottom of the problems and will guarantee an extended rest until next season if necessary.

But Murphy is suspicious of asking Kalashnikov's campaign time for the moment, in case there is a possibility that he will return to the scene of his best moment to date, in Aintree in April.

"In itself, it's absolutely fine," he said Sunday morning.

"But obviously you will only need some free time now."

"He has bled twice in a short space of time and, realistically, Cheltenham will be out of the game."

Kalashnikov won in first grade as a rookie in Aintree last year, and the Grand National meeting organizes Melling Chase at the same distance of two and a half miles.

Murphy added: "If it went well and was 110 percent before Aintree, then we could see it."

"Otherwise, he also doesn't have to run again and we can bring him back next season."

"He will go to Newmarket Equine Hospital on Monday morning and undergo a full technical inspection, only to verify that there is nothing underlying to do so."

"I suppose that by the end of next week we will have found something or we have not found anything, and it will only be the case that time is a great healer."

Therefore, it is too early for her to confirm that Kalashnikov's campaign is over.

"I don't want to rule out Aintree, suddenly we find something next week, we fix it, or it's something simple, like its wind," he said.

"So I don't want to cancel the whole season, then be in a different place in six weeks."