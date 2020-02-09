Justin Bieber donates $ 100K to Fan's mental health charity

Wenn

The singer of & # 39; Yummy & # 39; He makes a generous donation to a mental health awareness campaign initiated by one of his fans named Julie Coker while in New York.

Justin Bieber He donated $ 100,000 to a fan in New York who was raising money for mental health awareness.

The star was in the city promoting her next album "Changes" with an appearance at the MTV Fresh Out Live event on Friday, February 7, 2020 in the afternoon. And while he was in town, the "Yummy" star took the time to share a generous donation with fan Julie Coker, who was campaigning for the cause.

"I now work for mental health due to my own mental health problems in the past," he told the New York Post. "And it is important for us to talk about mental health because more than 50 percent of us will have a mental health challenge in our lives."

She added: "Justin has a lot of followers, so if he has a good message about mental health, I hope everyone else … wants to start thinking about mental health in a different way."

The star has been open about his own mental health struggles, and notably he took time out of the spotlight last year to focus on his personal well-being, in the midst of a battle against Lyme disease.

Justin launches "Changes" next Friday, February 14, 2020.